Firefighters battle two-alarm fire at New Orleans East apartments

NEW ORLEANS — Firefighters are working to determine what caused a two-alarm fire at the Carmel Spring Apartments in New Orleans East on Wednesday evening.

The New Orleans Fire Department said it first received reports of a fire at the two-story wood-framed apartment complex in the 1200 block of I-10 Service Road around 8:25 p.m. Firefighters arriving on the scene found black smoke exiting the building.

After learning that all of the residents had evacuated the building, firefighters began aggressively attacking the fire from the inside. They then received reports of a second fire in an adjacent apartment on the opposite side of the building.

“When firefighters reached the second apartment, they found smoke but no active fire present,” the NOFD said. “After investigating, firefighters were able to determine that the fire was able to spread to the second adjacent unit between the first-floor ceiling and the upstairs flooring.”

Firefighters quickly extinguished the second blaze, but both apartments suffered heavy smoke and water damage. The fire was considered under control just before 9 p.m.

The NOFD said no one was injured in the fire.