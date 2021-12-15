Firefighters battle two-alarm fire near I-610 and Elysian Fields

The fire was reported just after 11 a.m. at a two-story wood-framed duplex in the 2100 block of Benefit Street.

NEW ORLEANS — Firefighters are trying to determine what caused a two-alarm fire near the Elysian Fields exit of Interstate 610 on Wednesday morning.

According to the New Orleans Fire Department, the fire was reported just after 11 a.m. at a two-story wood-framed duplex in the 2100 block of Benefit Street. Firefighters arriving at the scene found the unoccupied building "heavily involved with fire."

The NOFD said the property owner's son was at the location before the fire started. He told firefighters that he was working to remove overgrown brush to prepare to renovate the building when he encountered squatters.

"He commented that he has had the issue with vagrants in the structure numerous times. It is unclear what led to the fire at this time," the NOFD said.

The fire was ruled under control as of 12:27 p.m. There were no injuries reported.