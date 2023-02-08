Hundreds of acres destroyed in Bayou Sauvage as firefighters continue to struggle

The fire in Bayou Sauvage started on Sunday after a lightning strike, but drought conditions and its remote location have raised fire danger.

NEW ORLEANS — FIrefighters are struggling to contain a fire in the swamps of Bayou Sauvage that has consumed 430 acres of swampland since a lightning strike on Sunday.

The fire started on Sunday, after what experts said was a lightning strike. On Tuesday, 100 acres were destroyed, that number has now more than quadrupled.

The U.S. Department of Interior said they believe many of the challenges are weather related.

"Persistent high temperatures and drought conditions have raised fire danger in the local area," The department said. "Due to the remote location, accessibility is limited to specialized equipment and aerial operations."

The fire is southeast of Blind Lagoon near Bayou Sauvage Ridge, west of Highway 11 and north of Chef Menteur Highway.

"Signs are posted in areas where smoke may be impacted roadways and local communities," U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in a statement.

Sami Gray, a fire incident commander for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife service described what the scene was like, on Tuesday.

"We are getting 15-foot flame lengths coming off from that," Commander Gray said. "So you can't get right up on it and put it out. You have to cool it and then work your way into it. Very labor intensive as dry as it is in these hot conditions."