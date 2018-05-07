Firefighters are trying to figure out what caused a deadly fire in Algiers Wednesday night.

According to the New Orleans Fire Department, the fire broke out around 9:11 p.m. in the 1200 block of Casa Calvo Street. Firefighters arriving at the scene found flames coming from the second floor of a two-story wood framed building.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to a single apartment but found a man’s body next to a bedroom window. A neighbor said he heard noises from upstairs shortly before calling the fire department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

© 2018 WWL