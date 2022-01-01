NOFD: Fireworks set fire to neighboring home, sheds in New Orleans East

After investigations, responders said they found a shed in the backyard of a house that was on fire.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department battled a 2-alarm fire in New Orleans East Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, firefighters were called just before 3:30 p.m. to the 4900 block of Werner Drive to investigate the smell of smoke and possible trash burning.

After investigations, first responders said they found a shed in the backyard of a house that was on fire.

The first alarm was called at 3:39 p.m., but a second was called at 3:53 p.m. because strong winds caused the fire to spread from the shed to the back of the home, then to a neighboring shed and an empty house on Eastview Drive and then to the rear deck of an occupied home.

The fire was under control at 4:10 p.m.

Witnesses said fireworks were seen landing on dried leaves on the shed of the first house and that there were plenty of people out lighting fireworks, making it hard to know what direction they came from.