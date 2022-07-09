Firing of Orleans jail supervisors leaves future of jail uncertain

The four commanders fired had 100 combined years of experience.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff says four veteran commanders at the jail have been fired and a 5th is resigning.

This is a major shake-up at the jail and this all comes after last week's dismissal of the communications director and HR manager.

The internal shakeup by sheriff Susan Hutson has left these four captains out of work: Mark Jones and Jerry Martin who each supervised an entire floor of the jail as unit managers, Cathy Taylor, who supervised the mental health unit, and Danny Henry, who supervised intake and processing.

The Sheriff also says Major Robert Donnelly is stepping down as the director of the training division.

Now while Sheriff Hutson did not give a reason for the dismissals, we know that two of the commanders, Martin and Taylor were already on suspension and were notified at home.