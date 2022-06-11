On its first day back, Hubig's Pies sells 10,000 pies in four hours

"New Orleans without Hubig's Pies is like New Orleans without chicory coffee and beignets and po-boys and fried oysters. It's just one of those staples."

NEW ORLEANS — You can cross Hubig's Pies off your 'Ain't Dere No More' list because the popular treat is back! Hubig's Pies were sold Sunday for the first time in 10 years.

"It's been so long. At my age, I remember I loved them and now they're back and I'm here for them," Freddie Merriday said.

"New Orleans without Hubig's Pies is like New Orleans without chicory coffee and beignets and po-boys and fried oysters. It's just one of those staples," Florecita Rivera said.

The return is filling many with nostalgia for their childhood days.

"It's a morning treat or an after-school treat. My own mother would take us to local grocery stores and we could pick up one. My brother would get chocolate and I would get lemon," Julianne Lamy said.

"When we'd get home you go to the refrigerator, warm it up for 30 seconds and put ice cream on top an apple one. Perfect," Rivera said.

Hubig's Pies originally opened in 1921, but in 2012 a five-alarm fire destroyed the bakery. Otto Ramsey, Hubig's President Emeritus, worked for the company for 44 years before the fire. For the last decade, he and his son have been working to bring Hubig's back.

"We had to start from scratch to create almost everything that was needed," he said.

Now with the same recipe and formula, Ramsey sold out of 7,500 pies Sunday so he got another 2,500 quickly delivered to the pop-up sale tent on Carrollton Ave., but those sold out too.

"The idea that we can come back with a product after 10 years and have this sort of acceptance to where we can sell out and then sell out again in the same day is amazing to us," Ramsey said.

Apple and lemon pies are available first since Ramsey said they are the most popular, but more flavors will soon follow including Chocolate, Coconut, Peach, Pineapple, and seasonal offerings including Sweet Potato, Strawberry, Banana, and Blueberry.

Ramsey said Hubig’s Pies will be available starting Monday at several grocery and convenience stores including Rouses, Winn-Dixie, Dorignac's, Zuppardo's, Robert's, and as many retail outlets as possible.