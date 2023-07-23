First Magazine Street Restaurant Week was a success, businesses say

The new event had 22 participating businesses with a set menu at a fixed price.

NEW ORLEANS — Across New Orleans, restaurants are up against the summer slump.

Ryan Dennington, front-of-house manager at Gris Gris, said the elements are against them.

“We have mostly outside tables, and no one wants to sit outside in the sun, or the rain for that matter," Dennington said.

That's one reason why the Magazine Street Merchant's Association started Magazine Street Restaurant Week this summer to attract customers to local businesses.

Gris Gris did a $35 dollar brunch all week.

“It really helped us pick up during our brunch shifts. We saw over 100 guests a couple of days, which was really great for the summer," Dennington said.

Further down Magazine Street, Apolline Owner, Keith Andrews, called the event a success.

“We’ve had a lot of new people come into the restaurant who hadn’t come in before that have been coming in just because they saw the restaurant week special. So, it’s been great to get new people into the restaurant," Andrews said.

The all-week event featured an incentive for customers too.

If you visited at least three participating businesses and got a sticker on your passport, you were eligible to win prizes. The Merchant's Association said they will draw the winners on Monday, July 24 and the prizes consist of gift certificates from the businesses.

While some restaurants like Apolline and Gris Gris dished up multiple-course meals, at others a coffee or dessert counted towards the passport.

Andrews used to serve on the Merchant Association board.

“A lot of hard work to do it the first year. I think next year will be easier for them, they’ll have a template, but it’s been fabulous for us. I have no complaints and I’m excited to do it again," Andrews said.