First responders served Thanksgiving meals at Four Seasons

“The work is hard and being away from your families on a day that is meant to bring people together, it makes it even more difficult,” said Carow.

NEW ORLEANS — They’re used to being first on the scene but responding to the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans Thursday wasn’t a call for help. It was a call of thanks.

“We’re serving firefighters, police officers, EMS, anyone that’s working to keep us safe,” said General Manager Mali Carow.

First responders were the guests of honor, for a Thanksgiving meal. It’s all cooked, bagged, and ready for pickup.

“There’s sweet potato, stuffing, and of course turkey and green beans,” said Carow. “The best is the last, pumpkin pie.”

Carow says it’s a sweet thanks for a tough job, made even more important this year through things like a lingering pandemic and a hurricane.

Through the difficulties, there is gratefulness for the men and women who don’t hesitate to protect, serve, and respond.

“It’s nice to see them come through the doors and their face just lights up,” said Executive Chef Nicholas Owen.

Preparing these meals started the day before, under Owen’s watchful eye.

“We actually have a lot of fun doing this,” said Owen.

That’s because the menu is more than just about food. It’s a flavorful thanks, giving a taste of home.

“We basically wanted to give them what they would have had if they stayed home,” said Owen.

All of it makes the work, worth it, to be able to serve those who serve us.