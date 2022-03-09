x
Orleans

Flash Flood warning for parts of New Orleans, neutral ground parking allowed until 8 p.m.

The warning was issued for parts of the New Orleans Metro until about 6 p.m. Saturday evening

NEW ORLEANS — A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of the New Orleans Metro. The warning will last until 6 p.m. Saturday. 

According to NOLA Ready, neutral ground parking is allowed until 8 p.m. as the heavy rain could cause street flooding in low-lying areas.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are certainly around late on this Saturday. We'll have to dodge a few downpours this evening. A few more showers are possible overnight, too.

Sunday bring a similar forecast with scattered downpours around. The clouds and rain will mean less heat with temperatures mainly in the 80s. Labor Day looks a tad drier and slightly hotter.

The rest of the week looks like our normal weather for early September - still hot and humid with a few daily pop-up thunderstorms. 

