Flash Flood warning for parts of New Orleans, neutral ground parking allowed until 8 p.m.

The warning was issued for parts of the New Orleans Metro until about 6 p.m. Saturday evening

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of the New Orleans Metro. The warning will last until 6 p.m. Saturday.

According to NOLA Ready, neutral ground parking is allowed until 8 p.m. as the heavy rain could cause street flooding in low-lying areas.

NOLAReady: Heavy rain could cause street flooding in low-lying areas. Neutral ground parking allowed until 8 pm tonight (9/3/22). https://t.co/KqU81SC1j1 — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) September 3, 2022

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are certainly around late on this Saturday. We'll have to dodge a few downpours this evening. A few more showers are possible overnight, too.

Sunday bring a similar forecast with scattered downpours around. The clouds and rain will mean less heat with temperatures mainly in the 80s. Labor Day looks a tad drier and slightly hotter.