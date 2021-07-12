Fog cancels majority of arrivals and departures at Armstrong airport

A check of the airport's web site showed a handful of flights still going out or arriving.

NEW ORLEANS — A majority of flights scheduled to arrive and depart at Armstrong International airport Tuesday night have been cancelled due to foggy conditions, according to a report on Nola.com.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in place for much of southeast Louisiana until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Tuesday night at 8 p.m. visibilities were less than a mile.

A look at the flight status on the Flymsy.com web site showed approximately two-thirds of the flights scheduled to either arrive or depart from late afternoon through the night as having been cancelled.

Anyone traveling to the airport to pick someone up or who has a flight scheduled Tuesday night or Wednesday morning is asked to check with their airline online or by phone.