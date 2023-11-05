How Black and white New Orleans was kept separate through covenants, steering and blockbusting

In Follow the Line Part 2, experts speak on how discriminatory practices found their way from the top of the federal government to the deed on your property.

Throughout our Follow the Line series, we will roll out how that isolation had damaging effects.

A 2020 study by the NOLA Data Center says 17 neighborhoods across New Orleans remain more than 80% Black. In neighborhoods like Lakeview, Algiers Point, Audubon, Uptown, and Garden District, they are about 60% white. That sharp divide was ushered in by practices and policies meant to separate and isolate, or de jure segregation.

Over time, though, the ingredients, or rather the people in that gumbo, began to separate and it wasn't by coincidence. Nor is it a coincidence that the separation we saw then we still see today.

When it comes to the racial makeup of a neighborhood in New Orleans, our origin story describes our city as a gumbo. We’re made up of different flavors and fused together to make a bowl of culture like no other.

Lost Wealth :

“From the pre-1930s all the way to about 1970 or so, the amount of homes built in New Orleans, if you do a simple calculation on what those houses sold for back then, and what they sell for today. How much lost wealth as a result of it, you're basically frozen out. That’s massive.”

Dr. Eric Anthony Johnson says not having access to a home means not being able to build equity in a home. That leaves you with nothing to pass on.

The trail of barriers set for African-Americans didn’t stop at redlining but established itself long after the lines were erased. The tactics of exclusion could now be found in our own homes.

Racially restrictive covenants refer to contractual agreements that prohibit the purchase, lease, or occupation of a piece of property by a particular group of people, usually African-Americans.

“Back in the old days we had racial covenants where you were required to only sell to a certain race,” says Dr. Robert Collins, Professor of Urban Studies and Public Policy at Dillard University.

Neighborhoods like Gentilly Terrace once had covenants forbidding the sale of homes by the homeowner or their heirs to Black residents.

“If any property owner tried to transfer the property to a Black resident, then anyone in the neighborhood could sue to enforce the covenant,” says Stacy Seichsnaydre, Professor of Law at Tulane University School of Law. “If it was enforced, it could mean that a Black homeowner could be evicted from the property that they purchased.”