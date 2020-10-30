Food distribution sites in New Orleans Friday

Some sites are handing out sandwiches, other sites are giving away groceries. Here's the list.

NEW ORLEANS — Those without power and in need of something to eat can find what they need in several places around the city of New Orleans Friday.

Some places are distributing sandwiches or meals and others are giving away groceries to those in need.

Here is a list of the locations and times for the distributions.

- 9:30 am: District C Food Pantry and Free Sandwich Giveaway (Algiers)

1111 Newton Street.

- 11 am: Culture Aid NOLA Pop Up for Free Meals and Groceries (St. Roch)

1835 St. Roch Ave.

- 11 am: NOLA Tree Project meal distribution (Gentilly) 1509 Filmore

- Noon: Dist. E Free Sandwich Giveaway (Lower 9) 5234 N. Claiborne