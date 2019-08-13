NEW ORLEANS — A local mother is suing the principal, coaches and staff at Warren Easton High School, claiming that her son was beaten and paddled multiple times when he was on the football team.

The lawsuit claims the paddle used to beat the teen was nicknamed “Big Freedia” and that the coaches used it to punish the student in at least eight separate incidents.

The mother says the staff knew that these beatings were happening and did nothing about it, despite corporal punishment being prohibited by the Orleans Parish School Board.



The mother and son in this suit did not want to be identified publicly and go by “Jane and John Doe.” The student started 9th grade at Warren Easton in 2018 and joined the football team. For two and a half months, the coaches subjected the student to at least eight separate incidents of corporal punishment, the lawsuit claims.



The first punishment allegedly took place Aug. 7, 2018 while the student was at football camp. Coach Alfred Luke Jr. allegedly paddled the student and other first year football players on the buttocks.



The paddle apparently was the size of a tennis racket and, according to the suit, and the coaches called it "Big Freedia” in reference to the New Orleans performer.

In another instance, the coaches allegedly hosed students down while making the teens sing "row, row, row your boat." The student in the suit was apparently late and as punishment the coaches made him sing the song in front of everyone.

During that punishment, two other coaches – Noel Ellis Jr. and Josh Wagner -- allegedly also slapped the student on his back with slippers.



The suit says the staff pressured the players not to “snitch” about the paddle or the slippers beating.



A few weeks after the alleged slipper paddling, the student was allegedly removed from a science class for talking, taken to the weight room, told to lean over a table and was allegedly hit on the buttocks again by the "Big Freedia" paddle.

The suit says the student finally quit the team in October when the coach ordered the student to go back to the locker room to get paddled.



When the student refused, the suit says the coach kicked him out of the locker room and yelled "get the f*** out."



The suit also claims that when the mother told principal Mervin Jackson about the incidents, he responded that paddling is legal in Louisiana. While that is true, the OPSB prohibits corporal punishment in their schools.

The mother eventually asked to have her son transferred out of school. When that happened, OPSB employees asked about what happened and promised to look into it. However, but mother claims she never heard from the school board again.

According to The Lens, Easton's charter board was made aware of the allegations and investigated them in October 2018. No staff was fired as a result, a school official said.

WWL-TV reached out to OPSB for comment Tuesday, who said they had not been served a lawsuit and therefore had no comment.

WWL-TV also reached out to attorneys for the student and mother and are waiting to hear back.

Stay with WWL-TV for more on this developing story.

