Former lawyer from DA Jason Williams' private law firm charged with tax crimes

NEW ORLEANS — Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams goes to trial on federal tax-fraud charges two weeks from Monday.

Today, one of the DA’s former employees was in federal court, facing his own tax charges.

The feds charged Greg Sauzer with misdemeanor charges of failing to file tax returns from 2015 to 2018.

Court records say he made between $35,000 and $54,000 those years, working in Williams’ law office.

He’s expected to plead guilty soon. He has already been called to testify against Williams and his law partner, Nicole Burdett.