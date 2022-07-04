Former Lee Circle site name changed to Harmony Circle

The New Orleans city council voted unanimously on the name change.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans City Council has voted to rename the park inside of the former Lee Circle to Harmony Circle.

The vote was 5-0 with two council members – Oliver Thomas and Freddie King, absent.

The surrounding circle will continue to have the name Tivoli Circle. That’s the name that the circle had prior to it being renamed for General Robert E. Lee in the 1880’s.

The name change comes as part of a move started several years ago to first remove statues that honored Confederate military or political figures and to remove the names of streets and buildings that continued to honor those figures.