Officials reflect on Former NOLA Mayor Moon Landrieu's legacy

State and City officials honor Landrieu's role in diversifying City Hall, fighting to desegregate New Orleans, and overseeing iconic structures

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana and New Orleans officials remember former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu, who played a significant role in the diversity of city officials, and was a trailblazer in the Civil Rights Movement.

Landrieu appointed some of the first Black city officials and was one of the few Louisiana legislators to vote against anti-integration bills. He also oversaw the development of the Central Business District and the Superdome.

Landrieu died peacefully on Monday morning while at home with family, according to his family. He was 92 years old.

In the hours after his death was announced, current New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell made a statement on the former mayor’s passing.

“The City of New Orleans mourns the passing of our former mayor Moon Landrieu. A civil rights trailblazer and dedicated public servant, Landrieu’s urban policy vision helped shape this City, and the racial coalitions he built in the face of division continues to inspire generations.”

Mayor Cantrell continued, “…Moon Landrieu has earned our most deepest gratitude, and we are comforted in the notion that his legacy will continue to live on.”

Landrieu is survived by his wife, Verna, and his children, Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu and Former Senator Mary Landrieu. City Council President Helena Moreno praised his family in a statement today for “[continuing] his example of servant leadership to our community, building a legacy of change in their wake.”

We lost Mayor Moon Landrieu today. He transformed civic & political life with his courageous fights on behalf of the people of New Orleans, particularly around racial and economic justice. He has left an indelible mark on our City & will be greatly missed.

Moreno also said in her statement today, “he will be long remembered as a leader who ignited transformative changes for racial justice, desegregation, and economic equality... He has left an indelible mark on our City and will be greatly missed.”

Former Senator and City Councilmember Jean-Paul Morell praised Landrieu’s fight for integration in a tweet: “he was not only a great Mayor, but advocate for Black residents in an unprecedented time when pushing equality wasn’t in vogue.”

My prayers go out to the Landrieu Family on learning of the passing of their patriarch, Moon Landrieu, a former Mayor of New Orleans.



My prayers go out to the Landrieu Family on learning of the passing of their patriarch, Moon Landrieu, a former Mayor of New Orleans.

He was not only a great Mayor, but advocate for Black residents in an unprecedented time when pushing equality wasn't in vogue.

Louisiana State Representative Royce Duplessis honored Landrieu on Twitter today for “[helping to] break down barriers for people of color.”

As elected leaders, we often think about what our legacy will be. I always strive to do the most impactful work, tackling the kinds of issues that will be felt for generations. Moon Landrieu was an ally and helped break down barriers for people of color…

Governor John Bel Edwards also praised the late mayor on social media for being “a courageous and defining voice” for Louisiana and New Orleans.

The Governor celebrated Landrieu’s role in the development of some of the city’s most iconic structures, such as the Superdome and the skyscrapers of the Central Business District. “It’s because of his bold vision that we and millions of annual visitors are able to enjoy the iconic landscape of New Orleans as we know it today.”

Moon Landrieu was a courageous and defining voice for Louisiana and his beloved hometown of New Orleans. As a newly-elected member of the Louisiana House of Representatives, he was the only member to vote against a 1960 bill that sought to defy federal integration orders.

Flags are expected to be flown at half-staff on the day of his funeral, per the governor’s order.

Congressman Troy A. Carter, Councilmember Oliver Thomas, Council member Freddie King III, Former Louisiana state representative Jared Brossett, and other officials dedicated their thoughts and prayers to the late mayor’s family on social media.