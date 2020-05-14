NEW ORLEANS — The St. Augustine football coach fired in October 2019 after a video showed the team using a racial slur in a locker room chant is suing the school for $6.5 million in damages.

The wrongful termination suit filed by Willie Zanders, Nathaniel Jones’ attorney, claims St. Augustine violated their contract with his client and that there was not a sufficient reason to fire him.

Jones and two of his assistants were removed from their positions after videos posted on social media showed a member of the coaching staff leading the team in a profanity-filled chant before several games this season.

They include the repeated use of the N-word.

In the lawsuit, Jones claims the school did not provide enough time for a proper investigation into the matter to be held before firing him. The lawsuit also claims that his termination damaged his reputation, costing him future job opportunities.

“Given Coach Jones’s profession, work history, skills and talent as a Football Coach at several highly respected high schools, colleges and universities, his likely future earning as a college or professional football coach is a minimum of $300,000 per year,” the lawsuit claims, saying the school’s decision to fire him cost him more than $6 million over the next 20 years.

This is a developing story. Stay with WWLTV.com and Eyewitness News for the latest information.

RELATED: Former St. Aug coach says he wasn't in locker room when players used racial slur

RELATED: St. Aug football coach out in wake of pre-game video with vulgarity, n-word

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.