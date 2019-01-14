NEW ORLEANS — A 10-year-old boy who was reportedly kidnapped in front of his Algiers home will be reunited with his family soon. However, police say he was never kidnapped.

According to Vince Johnson's mother, police have found her son and he will be home soon.

According to NOPD, 10-year-old Vince Johnson went to take out the trash at his home on Pinewood Court around 2:30 p.m., but never came back inside.

According to police, his mother realized he was missing around 3:03 p.m. Police say she attempted to call him on his cellphone, but he did not answer. However, they received a text from the phone shortly after saying he'd been kidnapped.

Police say this wasn't the case though and will release more information soon.

The investigation is still ongoing. Eyewitness news will continue to update this story as it develops.

Anyone with information on Vince Johnson's location is asked to call Fourth District Detective Lisa Lewis at 504-658-6040 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504- 822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.