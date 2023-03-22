Four workers hospitalized after chemical leak under Woodland Bridge

Crews were working to remove plastic drums of chemicals that had been illegally dumped under the bridge.

NEW ORLEANS — Four Louisiana transportation department workers were hospitalized Wednesday after they ruptured a drum of acid that was illegally dumped under the Woodland Bridge in New Orleans.

The New Orleans Fire Department said firefighters responded to a hazardous materials incident under a bridge in the 6000 block of Woodland Highway around 8:11 a.m.

The fire department said a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development crew was working to remove plastic drums of chemicals that had been illegally dumped under the bridge. A plastic drum ruptured and four workers were, "overcome by vapors."

The NOFD said the four workers were taken to West Jefferson Medical Center LCMC Health by their company supervisors. They were later discharged from the hospital and sent home to rest. No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters said nearly a third of the drum's muriatic acid leaked out and a 100-foot perimeter was established. A NOFD hazmat crew was called to the scene.

The scene remains active, the fire department said on Wednesday.