New Orleans giving away N95 masks; here's where to get them

The City of New Orleans is bringing back the indoor mask mandate starting Wednesday, Jan. 12.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Health Department is giving away N95 masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19's Omicron variant.

According to New Orleans officials, N95 masks will be available at the following locations Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., while supplies last:

Main Library, 219 Loyola Ave.

Algiers Regional Library, 3014 Holiday Drive

East New Orleans Regional Library, 5641 Read Blvd.

Milton H. Latter Memorial Library, 5120 St. Charles Ave.

Robert E. Smith Library, 6301 Canal Blvd.

Norman Mayer Library, 3001 Gentilly Blvd.

Hubbell Library, 725 Pelican Ave.

The mask mandate will require masks worn indoors unless you're eating at a restaurant. The mandate is in addition to the current requirement of vaccination proof or a negative COVID test to dine in the city's restaurants or frequent the city's bars.

NOHD Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno made the announcement as she said the city is currently averaging about 1,233 new cases per day and that, she says, is only from public tests and doesn't count the at-home testing being done. She said that rate is three-times higher than the city's previous high, which occurred in April 2020, following a surge likely created by Mardi Gras that year.

The city is currently finding a 31 percent positivity rate on the public tests.

Avegno said the mask mandate and getting vaccinated and boosted is essential as the city hopes to have hundreds of thousands of visitors over the next few months for major events like Mardi Gras and festivals.

"Even if our cases begin to decline in the next week or two - and I believe that is likely - hospitalizations and deaths will lag, likely for at least the next month, and that's right up to the time that individuals from areas with lower vaccination rates and later omicron surges will be at our doorstep," she said.