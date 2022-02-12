Watch: French President Macron visits New Orleans

You can watch much of his visit on WWLTV.com, our YouTube and Facebook Pages and on WWL+ streaming app.

NEW ORLEANS — French President Emmanuel Macron will head to Louisiana on Friday to celebrate longstanding cultural ties and to discuss energy policy.

Macron’s office said he will meet with political leaders and is scheduled to see New Orelans historic French Quarter, the heart of the city. The Advocate reported that the visit will be the first by a French president since Valery Giscard d’Estaing traveled to Lafayette and New Orleans in 1976. The only other French president to visit Louisiana was Charles de Gaulle in 1960.

Here is a rough schedule of President Macron's visit.

12:30 PM - Arrival at Armstrong airport

1 PM - Visit with officials at Jackson Square

1:30 - At Historic New Orleans Collection

5 PM - Address from New Orleans Museum of Art