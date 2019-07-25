NEW ORLEANS — The French Quarter Fest has been pushed back, festival organizers said. The event will now take place from April 16-19.

Organizers said the NCAA Women's Final Four, which is taking place in New Orleans, forced them to change the date. Both events were originally scheduled for the first weekend in April.

“Although French Quarter Fest typically takes place the second weekend of April, we’ve had to change that date multiple times in the festival’s history due to Easter and other events,” Emily Madero, the CEO of French Quarter Festivals, Inc., said in a statement. “As one of the largest free music and food festivals in the United States, we always want to ensure our impact and footprint are in the best interest of the City and our French Quarter neighbors and businesses.”

The annual festival hires over 1,500 Louisiana musicians over the three-day schedule. Festival planners said an estimated 825,000 people attended in 2019.

New Orleans District C Councilmember Kristin Gisleson Palmer, who represents the French Quarter, said the event is vital to the city.

"French Quarter Festival is an icon in the heart of the Vieux Carre and has established itself as the largest free music festival in New Orleans," she said. "As a major contributor to our city’s cultural and tourism economy, the four-day festival creates hundreds of jobs for local artists, musicians and vendors. We look forward to another fantastic year of FrenchQuarter Festival’s continued success."

The 2020 festival will be the 36th.