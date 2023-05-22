Ordinance to ease Quarter regulations won't be brought up this week, councilman says

The possibility of a year without oversight had upset preservation groups. King had proposed a one-year exemption to rules to buildings in the Quarter.

NEW ORLEANS — The proposal that would have allowed French Quarter homes and businesses to make changes without the normal approval process will be delayed for the time being, City Councilman Freddie King told WWL Radio Monday.

