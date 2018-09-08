It's New Orleans most famous neighborhood but some want to see changes. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser recently proposed that the French Quarter be turned into a state park to make it safer and cleaner for tourists. Residents are not pleased.

"Bourbon Street is kinda a gem when it comes to an adult playground," resident and French Quarter business owner Josh Duffy said.

"If it ain't broke don't fix it," resident Jim Walpole said.

But that's what Lt. Gov Billy Nungesser suggested recently when he proposed turning the famous neighborhood into a state park.

"We would put adequate enough rangers in the Quarter to make it safe," Nungesser said.

The suggestion has been met with outrage on social media sites such as Nextdoor.

In order for the French Quarter to become a state park certain rules would have to be enforced like no playing amplified musical instruments.

"It takes away the whole character of what we are, this is where you come to listen to music late at night it's where you come to do things where you can't do them any other place," resident Meredith Reynolds said.

Mayor Cantrell said she is not interested in turning the neighborhood into a state park but "would welcome support for our infrastructure needs" as well as public safety. So for now it looks like the French Quarter will stay the same and residents say that's reason enough to celebrate.

"There's something about this place, there's no other place like it in the whole universe as we know it," Reynolds said.

Nungesser says right now it's just an early conversation, but he would like to make the French Quarter more family friendly.

© 2018 WWL