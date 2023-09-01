French Quarter street closures announced for Southern Decadence

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans announced that the French Quarter Interior Closure will be enhanced for Southern Decadence over the Labor Day weekend.
The closures will be effective nightly, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., Friday to Sunday, Sept. 3.
Officers will close off the following street intersections along Bourbon Street to all vehicle traffic:
- Bourbon at Toulouse Street
- Bourbon at St. Peter Street
- Bourbon at Orleans Avenue
- Bourbon at St. Ann Street
- Bourbon at Dumaine Street
- Bourbon St. Phillip Street
No vehicles will be allowed to cross Bourbon Street.
Only emergency vehicles needing to access Bourbon Street or any parts inside the closure will be allowed to enter.
