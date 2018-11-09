Note: The video attached to this story originally aired on Sept. 11, 2011, on the 10 year anniversary of the terror attacks in New York City, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania.

NEW ORLEANS - It is hard to believe 17 years have passed since one of the worst days in our history: September 11, 2001. I remember preparing for work, and watching with horror as the tragedy began.

We all rushed in to WWL-TV, standing in shock in our newsroom. But not for long, as we raced out to report on the reaction in New Orleans.

It was surreal to see the Central Business District high rise buildings evacuating due to fear of other terrorist actions. I remember workers and civic leaders scrambling to get out of downtown, not sure where to go, and mothers rushing to a CBD daycare to get their children away from potential harm.

Then Armstrong Airport shut down as all flights nationally were grounded, adding to the sense that our world and country had changed forever.

Two months later, I went to Ground Zero to report on the Gumbo Krewe serving meals to the heroes working on the recovery. The ingredients were donated by Eyewitness News viewers responding to Action Reports, finding a way to do something good during a time of tragedy.

The fires were still burning at the World Trade Center site, I could smell them fifty blocks away.

I remember New Yorkers thanking us for helping, and the anger I felt at the attack on our country, and the pride at this nation's response, how we drew together to help those affected and to fight terrorism.

It was at this worst time when I also saw what makes America best when we work together for a common goal.

