NEW ORLEANS — Funeral arrangements are set for bounce music pioneer 5th Ward Weebie, who passed away this week at the age of 41.

According to his family, Weebie's visitation and the public service will be at the Mahalia Jackson theater in Armstrong Park on January 19.

The visitation will begin at 8 am.

At noon there will be a service that is open to the public.

The burial will be private.

Weebie was remembered by friends, family and fans with a quickly-organized but massive Second Line near the Zulu Club on Broad Street on Thursday evening.

5th Ward Weebie, whose given name is Jerome Cosey, came to prominence in the 90s as Bounce music became popular in New Orleans. He made music with Mystikal and Master P, but his biggest early hits came from working with Partnerz n’ Crime and Kane & Abel on songs like “Shake it Like a Dog, “I Really Want U,” and “So Attracted.”

