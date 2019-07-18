NEW ORLEANS — A gas leak near the intersection of Paris Avenue and I-610 in the Gentilly area of New Orleans caused evacuation of the homes in the surrounding block.

The leak occurred before noon in the 3400 block of Paris Avenue.

It was described by the New Orleans Fire Department as a 'high-pressure' gas leak.

"The owners of a nearby store smelled gas and called 911," said a fire department spokesman.

Entergy crews were on the scene trying to cap the leak and it was reportedly capped around noon. The source of the problem was said to be a damaged meter.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene of the developing story and will update with more information when it becomes available.