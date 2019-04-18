NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Juvenile Court and Juvenile Clerk Of Court's office will be closed Thursday after a gas leak was discovered.

The Orleans' Parish District Attorney's Office said Entergy detected four possible gas leaks in the building that pose unsafe conditions for employees and the general public.

Chief Judge Candice Bates Anderson ordered the building to be closed Thursday. The building is scheduled to reopen Monday, April 22 at 8:30 a.m. because of a scheduled holiday on Friday.

"Under these circumstances and because of this situation, public access to Orleans Parish Juvenile Court will be hazardous," a statement from Chief Judge Candice Bates Anderson said.