Gas prices moving toward $4 a gallon - there are some things you can do

It's gonna hurt no matter what, but you can do a few things to get better gas mileage.

NEW ORLEANS — The price of oil is rising fast. It’s now $110 a barrel. In August, it was $65. And that's affecting your life at the pump. The last time gasoline was this high was in 2008.

This is not just hurting you at the pump, but all the goods, like groceries and retail items, that are trucked in, now cost more to move. And that gets passed to us all as well. And AAA says this hits us harder in Southeast Louisiana because we have so many who live paycheck to paycheck.

“I don't know how we're going to pay for all this when the time comes. It's not like we're all getting raises or anything like that to compensate for this kind of craziness,” said Daniel Nicks.



"I'm worried that maybe it can go to maybe $4 or $5 a gallon. I mean, there's a lot going on with the world right now,” said Barbara Eurings.

And AAA says the driver is right about the increase. Right now the company is getting an increase in calls from people trying to budget for a spring or summer vacation.

“We're telling our members to budget about $4 a gallon, which may change come people's travel plans later in the year,” said Don Redman, Spokesman for AAA Louisiana.

So here are tips they offer:

Make sure tires are properly inflated: “Seventy percent of us are driving around with under inflated tires. If we could inflate the tires to the proper PSI, pounds per square inch, we can save at least 30 percent in fuel efficiency,” he explained.

Combine errands: Combine the route for errands using the most fuel efficient car in the family, taking out all unnecessary stuff that adds weight to your car.

Cut your speed and jack rabbit starts and stops: Don't sit in lines idling. When the weather is nice, don't turn on the AC. Roll windows down, except on the interstate. That creates drag. And get gasoline in the morning and evening since those are the coolest hours in the day.

Fill the tank at the coolest hours of the day: “You actually get more gasoline, raw gasoline into your vehicle, verses when it's really hot, you're getting more vapors and more fumes,” Redman said.

Get gas with an additive: It keeps your car running more efficiently. If your discounted gas doesn't have one, add it to your tank yourself. AAA says people will move to public transportation and give up things. And adds this could go on for months if the federal government doesn't allow for more oil exploration and production.

“I don't think there is a ceiling right now if we're not going to drill for oil and frack and stuff like that. I'm pretty sure that worries everybody,” said Daniel Nicks.

“Pretty soon I'll have to cut back on driving like to the grocery store, like make a list of things I need more and just do it once a week,” added Barbara Eurings.

For gas cost calculators and routes