NEW ORLEANS -- People living in one of New Orleans East’s subdivisions are hoping to get rid of an unwanted visitor.

Neighbors spotted an alligator at the Lake Forest Estates and now they’re making sure everyone is aware and stays safe.

“We’re absolutely frightened,” Daphne Ferdinand said as she went from mailbox to mailbox leaving messages for her neighbors. “We want to alert all the residents here.”

The news from Florida is fresh on their mind after someone caught video of an alligator in their neighborhood. A woman died walking her dogs. Parts of her remains were found inside an alligator.

MORE: Body part found in over 12 foot long gator at pond where woman was reportedly attacked

“We’re really frightened and cautious about what could possibly happen in terms of danger and harm that it could present to the residents, their children and the residents’ pets,” Ferdinand said.

How the gator got into the lake, is still a mystery.

The President of the Lake Forest Estates Council asked former State Rep. Austin Badon for assistance. He’s attempting to track it down with a drone.

“I want to make sure it's safe as possible for the people who live here first, and also give the alligator the swampy area that it's used to," Badon said.

© 2018 WWL