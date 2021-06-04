x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Orleans

Gayle Benson falls in Forbes' ranking of world's richest billionaires

Despite increasing her net worth by an estimated $200 million dollars in 2020, the 74-year-old Benson fell in the rankings.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson was once again named among the world’s top billionaires in Forbes’ annual billionaire's list.

Forbes ranked Benson, with her reported real-time net worth of $3.4 billion, at No. 891 on its “Billionaires 2021” list. She shares that ranking with 33 other billionaires.

Despite increasing her net worth by an estimated $200 million dollars in 2020, the 74-year-old Benson fell in the rankings from No. 616 where she was ranked last year. The website also gave her a 1 in its self-made score and a 2 in its philanthropy score. 

Forbes says 2020 was a record-setting year for its 35th annual list of the world’s wealthiest with a “$5 trillion surge in wealth and an unprecedented number of new billionaires.”

“Altogether, a staggering 86% of all billionaires are richer than a year ago,” the report says.

Rounding out the top five on the list: Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg.

Related Articles

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Mar 15, 2021