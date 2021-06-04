Gayle Benson falls in Forbes' ranking of world's richest billionaires

Despite increasing her net worth by an estimated $200 million dollars in 2020, the 74-year-old Benson fell in the rankings.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson was once again named among the world’s top billionaires in Forbes’ annual billionaire's list.

Forbes ranked Benson, with her reported real-time net worth of $3.4 billion, at No. 891 on its “Billionaires 2021” list. She shares that ranking with 33 other billionaires.

Despite increasing her net worth by an estimated $200 million dollars in 2020, the 74-year-old Benson fell in the rankings from No. 616 where she was ranked last year. The website also gave her a 1 in its self-made score and a 2 in its philanthropy score.

Forbes says 2020 was a record-setting year for its 35th annual list of the world’s wealthiest with a “$5 trillion surge in wealth and an unprecedented number of new billionaires.”

“Altogether, a staggering 86% of all billionaires are richer than a year ago,” the report says.

Rounding out the top five on the list: Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bernard Arnault, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg.

