Woman killed in fatal car crash on Poland Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — Correction: NOPD originally reported this crash at the intersection of Alvar Street and France Road.

New Orleans Police are on the scene of a fatal car crash near the industrial canal.

According to police, a woman was killed in the crash.

There was no information on how many vehicles were involved or the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.

The crash took place at the intersection of Poland Avenue and N Miro Street around 5:30 p.m., according to police.