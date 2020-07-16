George Washington statue vandalized outside New Orleans library

This is the latest of several statues vandalized in New Orleans over the past week.

NEW ORLEANS — A statue of George Washington near the New Orleans Public Library on Loyola Avenue has been vandalized.

Red paint was splattered onto the face of the statue of America's first president and "BLM," or Black Lives Matter, was spray-painted on the statue's base.

This is the latest of several acts of vandalism on statues around New Orleans.

Last Friday, a statue of John McDonogh in front of Gallier Hall in New Orleans was reportedly toppled. NOPD released surveillance photos of three people allegedly responsible for vandalizing the statue.

A short time later, a statue of philanthropist Sophie B. Wright was found covered in red spray paint in the 1900 block of Magazine Street. "BLM" was written several times across the figure.

A bust of confederate soldier Charles Didier Dreux was also found toppled from its pedestal in the neutral ground of Jefferson Davis Parkway.

