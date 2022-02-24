'It’s getting scarier', Ukrainian native, N.O. resident shares fear for those in Ukraine

Her parents still live there. Friends and other relatives are scattered around Ukraine. All of them are afraid of what’s to come and feel alone.

NEW ORLEANS — When Elena Mutonono looks at photos from her 2019 trip to her home country of Ukraine, it’s the sky she misses most.

“That’s my favorite, of my kids,” said Mutonono pointing to a photo on her phone. “The fields of wheat and the sky”

That endless view is now marred with airstrikes and bombs as Russia continues an aggressive invasion.

“The sky is so vast, so beautiful and I just cannot imagine now people being afraid of looking up,” said Mutonono.

Mutonono grew up in Crimea, a now Russian-occupied territory since 2014. Her parents still live there. Friends and other relatives are scattered around Ukraine. All of them are afraid of what’s to come and feel alone.

“It’s getting scarier and scarier and now it almost feels like I don’t know if sanctions are going to help,” said Mutonono. “I don’t know if there is any way to stop this or to have a peaceful diplomatic solution to this.”

Thursday Ukraine’s president announced 137 civilians and military personnel have been killed so far. Mutonono says once the invasion began, so did stories of Ukrainians in despair and hopelessness. One of them, a friend, is trying to escape the capital city of Kyiv.

“She’s asking people on Instagram is anybody traveling can you take me and my three boys, they’re under 12 because they live in the high-rises and they can easily become a target,” said Mutonono.

Mutonono says many Ukrainians are fleeing west, becoming refugees, looking for safety, and unsure of what the future holds.

“You just leave everything behind and then you don’t know what you’ll come back to and who will be alive,” said Mutonono.

Watching what’s happening back home Mutonono says it’s surreal and heartbreaking

“People are just afraid for their lives and I’m here absolutely powerless,” said Mutonono.