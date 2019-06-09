NEW ORLEANS — Authorities are investigating after a young girl died after she was found unresponsive in a swimming pool Thursday.

According to preliminary information from the New Orleans Police Department, the girl was found in a swimming pool before 6:51 p.m. in the 400 block Lakeshore Parkway.

Paramedics responded to the home and took the girl to a hospital where she later died.

The NOPD has not released any additional details, including the girl's name or age, at this time. Police are investigating the incident as an "unclassified death."

---

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎WWL-TV New Orleans News
‎WWL-TV is the New Orleans news leader in breaking news, weather, traffic and crime. Download the free app to your phone and receive news and weather alerts on important stories and emergency situations. The WWL-TV News app focuses on the latest news to keep you informed. Highlights of the app inclu...
App Store |Aug 17, 2019