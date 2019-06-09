NEW ORLEANS — Authorities are investigating after a young girl died after she was found unresponsive in a swimming pool Thursday.

According to preliminary information from the New Orleans Police Department, the girl was found in a swimming pool before 6:51 p.m. in the 400 block Lakeshore Parkway.

Paramedics responded to the home and took the girl to a hospital where she later died.

The NOPD has not released any additional details, including the girl's name or age, at this time. Police are investigating the incident as an "unclassified death."

---

