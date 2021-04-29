Good Samaritans save a woman from a burning car

"Bystanders, good Samaritans are the true first responders. They’re there before EMS or fire or police get there and sometimes their efforts are what saves lives."

NEW ORLEANS — Some first responders in New Orleans are searching for a group of Good Samaritans who rushed to help a woman trapped in a car fire.

It happened late last Wednesday night on I-10 eastbound near the Chef Highway exit.

Neighbors said an accident caused one car to burst into flames. Before they could see the flames some neighbors on Ray Avenue heard the noise.

“I heard a boom, boom, boom. And for the life of me, I didn’t know if it was a gun or an explosion,” said Brian Bowman.

“It went boom, and it went boom again,” said Jakia Bourgeois.

15-year-old Jakia Bourgeois ran to a window in his home.

“My mom thought it was a trailer passing but my auntie said man there’s somebody’s car on fire then all you could see was a big old flame through the window,” said Jakia.

Then came screams from the burning car.

“The lady was just screaming for help. My momma called the police,” said Jakia.

“The lady kept raising her hand up hollering for help, and all the people could say was what could I do to help,” said Brian Bowman.

The accident that caused the fire happened right behind Brian Bowman’s backyard.

“Man, all I could, I didn’t know anything else to do other than pray, because it seemed like at any moment this was going to be a hazardous situation,” said Bowman.

As first responders tried to get to the scene, Bowman’s son along with Jackia Bourgeois and other good Samaritans scrambled to get water onto the burning car. Jackia said they used a hose from next door to fill up buckets.

“My son and my neighbor, they hooked up their hose pipe and they got as close as they could to the accident and the people on the outside of the fence was getting the water and pouring it on the vehicle,” said Bowman.

“Essentially they set up an assembly line, a bucket brigade to help assist EMS and fire,” said Lt. Jonathan Fourcade with New Orleans EMS.

New Orleans EMS arrived at the scene before firefighters. With help from that bucket brigade, the fire was under control. EMS technicians then used the “jaws of life” to cut the woman out of the car. They took her to the burn unit at University Medical Center.

Lieutenant Fourcade with New Orleans EMS said the victim was admitted into the burn unit in critical condition. Her present condition is unknown. Lieutenant Fourcade said the efforts of the neighbors made the rescue possible.

"Bystanders, good Samaritans are the true first responders. They’re there before EMS or fire or police get there and sometimes their efforts are what saves lives,” said Fourcade.

“I think it’s important how it is that we can resort to coming together, and the lady’s life was saved. I mean it was just fire jumping up and people just thought, well that could’ve been me,” said Brian Bowman.