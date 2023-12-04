Gordon Plaza residents get offer letters, ask for additional relocation funds

Residents will take their questions to the next Gordon Plaza task force meeting at City Hall on Monday, April 17, at 4 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — Decades have passed since the federal government deemed the Gordon Plaza subdivision one of the most toxic sites in the South.

Residents have been pushing the City of New Orleans for money to move for years.

Wednesday marked a big step forward as residents were able to pick up offer letters from City Hall.

Gordon Plaza resident Lydwina Hurst said now the fight continues for relocation funds.

“This will help me purchase a home," she said. "However, it’s not going to help me move into a home."

Without moving funds, Hurst worries the move may be too expensive.

“What they say they going to do? Come and throw me out of my home? That I worked and paid for?" Hurst said. "So, that’s my question. That’s our question."

In June of 2022, the New Orleans City Council approved $35 million to relocate residents.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell took credit for how far residents have come.

“This is the furthest Gordon Plaza residents have ever gotten. Over decades," Cantrell said, "And it is my administration that made this possible.”

The Mayor said residents have 45 days to accept or deny their offer. Once they accept, they'll receive a check in the mail in two-to-three weeks.

“It’s just the best thing that I’ve been able to sign," Cantrell said.

Residents would not disclose how much they've been offered.

“Because these are offer letters and offer letters only. Until we accept this offer, if it’s what we actually want, if it’s what is actually in our appraisal, then we will share," Hurst said.