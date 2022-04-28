All 4 juveniles to be charged as adults in case of woman carjacked, arm severed

DA Jason Williams made the announcement at a news conference to announce the grand jury's decision in the case.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams says that all four of the juveniles accused in the fatal carjacking in which a 73-year-old was dragged by her own car and had her arm severed will be tried as adults.

He made the announcement at a news conference to announce the grand jury's decision in the case.

Seventeen-year-old John Honore and three teen girls - 15-year-old Lenyra Theophile, 15-year-old Mar'Qel Curtis and 16-year-old Briniyah Baker were arrested hours after the carjacking. All of them now face second-degree murder charges as adults after being indicted by the grand jury.

"Our juvenile court system was not designed for this," said Williams. "Four or five years for these criminal actions is not enough."

New Orleans police say Linda Frickey died on March 21 after she became entangled in a seat belt as carjackers sped away with her car. Her arm was severed after she was dragged about a block away while neighbors looked on helplessly.

There had been some thought that perhaps not all of the accused would be tried as adults, but Williams said they all played significant roles in Frickey's death.

“This wasn’t a gun going off. This wasn’t a situation where there was a terrible mistake and the car went out of control. There was a decision to encircle and prey on a woman that was clearly an elder, by all four individuals. Then there was kicking and punching. All of the individuals got inside of the vehicle, which was the weapon in this case, and dragged her, despite her cries for help. And not a single one did anything to disengage or walk away.”

A tearful Leanne Mascar and her husband Mark Mascar tried to comfort the victim as she died at the scene.

“I was telling this woman to hang in there,” Mark Mascar said. “Every time I heard a siren, I was hoping and praying that was an ambulance.”

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office said Frickey's cause of death was "blunt force injuries."

"I would say absolutely, I encourage, I will ask, that they be charged as adults. ... I mean, look at the nature of the crime," Ferguson said.

Earlier this month, relatives met with Williams' office telling prosecutors that they'd like to see all four teens transferred to a state court to be tried as adults. Williams later reiterated that he was willing to make exceptions to a campaign promise in which he vowed to never try juveniles as adults.

“We have made a decision that reverses what I said in the campaign that in murder cases, violent murder cases, we're holding people accountable in adult court, trying juveniles as adults,” Williams said.

In cases involving murder, the difference between juvenile and adult court could mean the difference between a defendant staying in prison until age 21 versus a life sentence.

WWL-TV obtained Honore's criminal history that shows that he was been in juvenile court a number of times over the past several years. The history shows at least seven prior arrests on more than 25 charges dating back to his first arrest for criminal damage to property at age 12. The charges include armed robbery, possession of a firearm, auto theft, flight from an officer and – in one case alone –18 burglaries related to car break-ins.