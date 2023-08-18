Grass fire in New Orleans East

NOFD Captain Edwin Holmes said the area that is burning is about 150 yards wide and close to a quarter of a mile long.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department is working to put out a two-alarm grass fire that occurred shortly before 9 a.m. Friday along the Mississippi River Gulf Outlet Canal.

NOFD Captain Edwin Holmes said the area that is burning at 7501 Terminal Road New Orleans East is the canal levee which is about 100 yards wide and close to a quarter of a mile long.

"The biggest problem here is inaccessibility and a lack of a fixed water supply. You know, we thought we might be able to do drafting operations from the Mr. Go, but the area is so marshy that there's no way we can get an apparatus close enough to be able to draft from there, but there's no hydrants," Holmes said.

The Port of New Orleans fireboat, General Roy S. Kelley has been requested to assist with area unreachable by personnel on the scene.

Holmes also said the fire has been contained for the most part,

The cause of the fire is not known at this moment.