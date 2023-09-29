Still no word from Mayor Cantrell on Gregory Joseph's termination, hearing

Twice on Friday, WWL-TV inquired about Gregory Joseph's employment and hearing. Neither the mayor nor her office has responded.

NEW ORLEANS — Ahead of a council hearing Tuesday, that will determine whether or not Mayor Cantrell's communications director will continue to be paid by the city, the mayor’s office declined to comment on the status of Gregory Joseph's employment.

WWL-TV emailed the mayor’s office Friday morning, inquiring about Joseph's employment and the hearing. The mayor’s office did not respond to the email.

Then, Friday afternoon, WWL-TV caught up with the mayor at a press conference. When asked about Joseph and the hearing, she walked away and one of her aides said "no."

As of Friday, Council representatives tell WWL-TV they have not received any notice regarding Joseph's termination. But the mayor was supposed to fire him in accordance with the City Charter, as the council voted to terminate him earlier this month. The vote came after an investigation into the mailers that were sent to thousands of New Orleans residents in response to the recall. During an initial investigation and hearing, Joseph said they were not sent out in response to the recall effort, but instead to inform residents. The city's top procurement officer's testimony negated Joseph's claim.

The council says Joseph broke the law sending them, as it's illegal to use taxpayer funds for a partisan political purpose. The mayor has previously said she's standing by her employees.

"I’m not firing anyone. I’m supporting. I’m supporting a city employee who is now a part of a community of city employees who have been disrespected, villainized, discriminated against," Mayor Cantrell said during a September press conference.

Councilmember J.P. Morrell has denied those claims, saying the investigation is not personal.

Because there's been no change in employment, the slated Oct. 3 hearing is set to move forward. During the hearing, the administration and Joseph can have outside council and dispute any facts that were revealed, but ultimately, the decision is up to the council. According to Council President Morrell, if they vote to terminate Joseph, the mayor can rehire him but would have to pay him from her own finances.

The council has said there was no evidence showing the mayor was involved in the mailers.