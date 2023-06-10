Gunshots damage windows, door at Audubon Insectarium's opening weekend

Nobody was injured as the gunshots rang out while no guests were home.

NEW ORLEANS — Two windows and a door were damaged by gunfire at the Audubon Insectarium during its opening weekend, according to our partners at NOLA.com.

The newly renovated Aquarium of the Americas had shattered glass at the Insectarium and a cracked window inside the butterfly garden.

However, the gunfire took place before anyone was at the building, so nobody was injured and the butterflies are fine.

Still, a planned early opening for members was pushed back by about half an hour and opened at 8:30 a.m. instead of 8.

"It was an unusual start to a Saturday for sure, but everybody seems to be having a good time," spokesperson Melissa Lee said.

Although details on the shooting are not fully clear yet, the New Orleans Police Department did send a media release saying that the damage to the Aquarium is likely from a shooting that occurred on Canal Street on June 9.

The NOPD said that the victim in the Canal Street shooting gave Officers a false address and claimed the shooting was at Dwyer Road.