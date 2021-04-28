18 months after Hard Rock collapse, a New Orleans street reopens

At a Wednesday news conference, Mayor LaToya Cantrell celebrated the recent reopening of a lane bound away from the river, toward Lake Pontchartrain.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans officials are marking the return of two-way traffic to a major city thoroughfare.

Canal Street had been closed both ways for more than a year at the site of the October 2019 collapse of a hotel under construction at the edge of the French Quarter. Traffic flowing toward the Mississippi River returned four months ago.

At a Wednesday news conference, Mayor LaToya Cantrell celebrated the recent reopening of a lane bound away from the river, toward Lake Pontchartrain.

Clearing the area where three workers died has been a process complicated by litigation, an active 2020 hurricane season, and the coronavirus pandemic.