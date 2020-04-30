NEW ORLEANS — More than six months after it partially collapsed onto Rampart Street, killing three people, injuring several others and closing down businesses, there is finally an agreement to take down the Hard Rock site.

The city is in court along with the Hard Rock representatives.

"The city is prepared to issue conditional permit so demolition can proceed, subject to payment of appropriate costs," a city attorney said in court.

The announcement comes after months of back and forth bickering between the two groups over how to take down the structure, how much it would cost and the amount and type of insurance needed.

