NEW ORLEANS — Crews began to bring down buildings around the Hard Rock hotel collapse site Friday, beginning demolition of one of three buildings near the collapsed structure.

Before demolition can begin at the main collapse site, three adjacent buildings called "The Red Zone" must also be demolished - the Old Post Office on Iberville Street and the former Alamo Theatre and another building on Canal Street.

Engineers began demolishing the old post office building on Iberville Street located adjacent to the collapse. Demolition is set to begin on the former Alamo Theater on Canal Street next week.

The bodies of two workers who were trapped inside the collapsed structure on Oct. 12 remain inside the collapse site. Crews expect to recover their remains in Early June.

