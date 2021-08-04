Felony charges recommended against two more Hard Rock inspectors

The two additional reports come two days after the IG recommended the same charges against former Senior Building Inspector Julie Tweeter.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans inspector general issued two more reports Wednesday recommending felony charges against two more former city building inspectors, alleging they falsified inspections of the Hard Rock Hotel construction site before it collapsed in October 2019.

According to multiple sources who have seen the reports, the IG turned over two reports to District Attorney Jason Williams on Wednesday afternoon, stating that two former city inspectors should be charged with filing false public records and malfeasance in office.

The two additional reports come two days after the IG recommended the same charges against former Senior Building Inspector Julie Tweeter for allegedly failing to show up at inspections at the Hard Rock on at least eight occasions when she claimed being there and approved critical construction work, such as pouring heavy concrete onto metal subfloors.

Sources familiar with the additional reports say that GPS data from the inspectors’ city vehicles establish that they were not at the Hard Rock on a single day each when they filed reports claiming they were.

One of the inspectors also filed an inspection report for the Hard Rock prior to the implementation of GPS tracking in inspectors’ vehicles in the spring of 2019. Those who have seen the report say daily logs from the construction superintendent, Tim Thornton, doesn’t state that the inspector appeared on that day.