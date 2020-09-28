Fire reported at Hard Rock hotel collapse site

A spokesperson for the city government said that there is minimal concern that the fire could spread beyond the Hard Rock site.

NEW ORLEANS — Roofing materials on the upper part of the collapsed Hard Rock hotel site ignited Monday morning causing heavy black smoke to rise in downtown New Orleans.

The New Orleans Fire Department has responded to the collapse site. Video from the scene shows firefighters using water to try to extinguish the flames.

According to NOFD, sparks from workers cutting through a steel girder ignited roofing materials on the collapse site. No one was injured.

A statement from New Orleans city government said there is "minimal concern" that the fire could spread to other nearby buildings.

Residents near the collapse site are asked to avoid the area due to the heavy smoke.

"Nearby residents and businesses are advised to shut off external air intake and turn off air conditioners to limit smoke being brought indoors," the statement from the city said.

This is a developing story. WWL-TV has multiple crews at the scene and will update this story as new information becomes available.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.