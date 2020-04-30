NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans and the owners of the collapsed Hard Rock building have an agreement to demolish the unstable structure more than six months after it partially came down, it was announced in court Thursday.

The partial collapse in October 2019 took the lives of three workers, injured dozens others and closed several nearby buildings. Areas of Canal Street are still blocked off to traffic.

"The city is prepared to issue conditional permit so demolition can proceed, subject to payment of appropriate costs," a city attorney announced in court Thursday morning.

No official date or timeline has been given for the demolition, but the approach of what is expected to be an active hurricane season could be hastening the activity.

The remains of two of the workers are still trapped in the building by tons of concrete and debris.

The statement by the city attorney comes a day after city officials expressed optimism but some reservations over plans to demolish the building.

Wednesday's developments

Hotel developer 1031 Canal Development LLC has been seeking a permit to demolish the hotel under an $8.4 million conventional teardown contract with Missouri-based demolition contractors Kolb Grading. Orleans Parish Civil Judge Kern Reese issued a Wednesday deadline for 1031 Canal to answer the city’s concerns so a demolition permit could be approved. The owners’ attorneys sent answers, but the city wrote to the court Wednesday that key issues remain unresolved.

Principally, the city expressed concern that it didn’t have detailed enough engineering analysis of risks in the 60-foot drop zone, so it could assess what might happen while demolition crews knock down 10 floors of mangled slabs of concrete and twisted steel.

And Rachel Wisdom, an outside attorney representing the city in the litigation, also told the court Wednesday the city wants 1031 Canal Development to get $25 million in “project specific liability insurance, rather than the $16 million in general commercial liability coverage” it’s presented so far.

A subcontractor, Marschel Wrecking, also presented an additional $6 million in general liability insurance certificates, but Wisdom’s letter to the court Wednesday says the insurance needs to be more tailored to the specific risks of the Hard Rock project.

“The proposed demolition work is extremely dangerous and risky with the potential for an uncontrolled collapse or other unplanned events that could potentially cause damage to adjacent properties, utilities, and people at or near the site,” Wisdom wrote. “If this is not a significant risk, as 1031 Canal has asserted to the Court, then obtaining the required insurance should be relatively easy to accomplish.”