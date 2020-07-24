Live @ 2:15 p.m.: City leaders update Hard Rock recovery, COVID-19 restrictions

They're expected to give an update on crew's efforts to recover the remains of two workers trapped in the collapse since Oct. 12.

NEW ORLEANS — City leaders will update the public on the city's recovery efforts at the Hard Rock Hotel collapse site and its' current COVID-19 restrictions Friday afternoon.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell, health director Dr. Jennifer Avegno, Fire Chief Tim McConnell, Police Chief Shaun Ferguson and code enforcement director Winston Reid are scheduled to hold a press conference at 2:15 p.m. from City Hall.

Earlier this week, New Orleans city leaders announced that crews were moving forward to recover two bodies trapped inside the construction site since it's partial collapse on Oct. 12, 2019. Three people were killed and more than 20 were injured in the accident.

McConnell is expected to address the recovery efforts for the remains of the two workers, and give an update on demolition progress.

Cantrell and Avegno are expected to provide updates on the number and trends of coronavirus cases in the city, and alert the public of any changes to safety restrictions in place currently in place.

The unfinished hotel at the corner of Canal and Rampart streets partially collapsed in mid-October. The bodies of two workers, 63-year-old Jose Ponce Arreola and 36-year-old Quinnyon Wimberly, were trapped inside and could not be safely recovered until now, officials said.

Anthony Magrette, 49, was also killed in the collapse.

The timeline to take down the building has changed several times since its collapse, with engineers for the property owners, 1031 Canal Development, alternating between plans for an implosion and a piece-by-piece demolition.

Demolition was agreed upon and is expected to cost $8.4 million, which 1031 Canal Development is expected to pay. The ultimate goal is to have the site entirely clear by October, a year after the incident.

The collapse forced an evacuation zone around the construction site, impacting businesses, traffic and more in the aftermath. Multiple lawsuits were quick to surround the incident as federal investigators continue to investigate the cause and city officials calculated the growing costs of clean up.

Work began in late June to demolish buildings near the site and to remove the parts of a crane that remained over Canal Street after explosions took down the two cranes, with part of one impaling into Rampart Street.

